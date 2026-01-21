America’s next big clean energy resource could come from coal mine pollution – if we can agree on who owns it
By Hélène Nguemgaing, Assistant Clinical Professor of Critical Resources & Sustainability Analytics, University of Maryland
Alan Collins, Professor of Natural Resource Economics, West Virginia University
Coal mines are notorious sources of acid mine drainage, but the orange sludge that threatens water supplies and wildlife also contains valuable rare earth elements.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, January 21, 2026