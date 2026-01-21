Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From ancient Rome to today, war-makers have talked constantly about peace

By Timothy Joseph, Professor of Classics and the Director of Peace and Conflict Studies, College of the Holy Cross
“When they make a wasteland, they call it ‘peace,‘” wrote the Roman historian Tacitus, in a turn of phrase that a classics scholar says has been relevant for centuries – including right now.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Snow is vital for the Pyrenees – and it’s disappearing fast
~ The only thing limiting Taylor Swift’s popularity is partisan polarization
~ Federal immigration enforcement near schools disrupts attendance, traumatizes students and damages their academic performance
~ America’s next big clean energy resource could come from coal mine pollution – if we can agree on who owns it
~ Despite its steep environmental costs, AI might also help save the planet
~ Why ‘unwinding’ with screens may be making us more stressed – here’s what to try instead
~ Antibiotic resistance could undo a century of medical progress – but four advances are changing the story
~ Filming ICE is legal but exposes you to digital tracking – here’s how to minimize the risk
~ Trump is testing Europe – and the clock is ticking
~ I research the harm that can come to teenagers on social media. I don’t support a ban
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter