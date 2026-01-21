Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Tanzania’s president raised hopes for women’s political representation – the 2025 elections show much remains to be done

By Victoria Melkisedeck Lihiru, Lecturer, Faculty of Law, The Open University of Tanzania
President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s historic rise as Tanzania’s first woman head of state broke a decades-old tradition of male dominance. In keeping with political precedent, she also became chairperson of the ruling Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party. That made Hassan the first woman to hold this position.

For decades, women’s representation in Tanzania’s parliament has relied heavily on reserved quota seats rather than direct electoral…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
