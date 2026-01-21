Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Valentino: the Italian designer who broke into French haute couture with his elegant style and signature red

By Naomi Braithwaite, Associate Professor in Fashion and Material Culture, Nottingham Trent University
On the advent of the seasonal haute couture catwalk shows in Paris, the fashion industry mourns the loss of another iconic designer. Valentino Garavani has died at the age of 93. He was the creator of the House of Valentino and renowned as one of Italy’s greatest couturiers.

For Valentino, fashion was about creating beautiful dresses. He was famously quoted as saying: “I…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
