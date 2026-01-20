We interviewed Australian women who sexually abused children. This is what we learnt
By Bricklyn Priebe, Associate Lecturer in Criminology and Justice, School of Law and Society, University of the Sunshine Coast
Larissa Christensen, Senior Lecturer in Criminology & Justice, Co-leader of the Sexual Violence Research and Prevention Unit (SVRPU), University of the Sunshine Coast
Nadine McKillop, Associate Professor, Criminology & Justice, Co-leader of the Sexual Violence Research and Prevention Unit (SVRPU), School of Law and Society, University of the Sunshine Coast
Susan Rayment-McHugh, Senior Lecturer in Criminology and Justice & Co-Leader of the Sexual Violence Research and Prevention Unit, University of the Sunshine Coast
Speaking to women who have been convicted of child sexual abuse may help us work out what could have stopped the abuse in the first place.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, January 20, 2026