Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Period pain and heavy bleeding cost the Australian economy billions every year in lost productivity: study

By Michelle O'Shea, Senior Lecturer, School of Business, Western Sydney University
Mike Armour, Associate Professor at NICM Health Research Institute, Western Sydney University
While period pain and heavy menstrual bleeding are common, they’re often dealt with privately. Yet they take a profound toll on a person’s health – and finances.

Now, our new study has calculated how much these menstrual symptoms cost the broader Australian economy.

Our study was based on a survey of 1,796 Australian working women and is published today in The Australian Journal of Social Issues. We found period pain and heavy bleeding costs the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
