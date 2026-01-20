Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trump wants to send troops into Mexico. The land grab of the Mexican-American War makes this ‘politically untenable’

By Philip Johnson, Lecturer, College of Business, Government and Law, Flinders University
In the one-sided Mexican-American War, the US seized over 55% of Mexico’s land – including what today is California, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada and parts of other states.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
