Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trump’s stated reasons for taking Greenland are wrong – but the tactics fit with the plan to limit China’s economic interests

By Steven Lamy, Professor Emeritus of Political Science and International Relations and Spatial Sciences, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences
A 1951 defense agreement between the United States and Denmark allows the US to build military installations on Greenland to protect the region.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A stronger focus on prevention could help governments rein in health care and social spending
~ New study sheds light on the threat of ‘marine darkwaves’ to ocean life
~ Morgan poll has One Nation surging at Coalition’s expense; Trump’s net approval in negative double digits
~ Five Year Sentence for Speaking Out Against War on Ukraine
~ DR Congo: Civilians in South Kivu City at Serious Risk
~ The EU’s new AI rulebook will affect businesses and consumers in the UK too
~ Some dogs can pick up hundreds of words – do they learn like children?
~ US climate obstruction used to be about profits. Trump’s scorched earth policy is something else
~ The truth about detoxes – by a liver specialist
~ Trump’s second term is proving different from his first. This time it’s imperial
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter