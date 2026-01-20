Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Morgan poll has One Nation surging at Coalition’s expense; Trump’s net approval in negative double digits

By Adrian Beaumont, Election Analyst (Psephologist) at The Conversation; and Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
The right-wing populist party continues to climb in polling following the Bondi terror attack, mostly at the expense of the Coalition.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A stronger focus on prevention could help governments rein in health care and social spending
~ Trump’s stated reasons for taking Greenland are wrong – but the tactics fit with the plan to limit China’s economic interests
~ New study sheds light on the threat of ‘marine darkwaves’ to ocean life
~ Five Year Sentence for Speaking Out Against War on Ukraine
~ DR Congo: Civilians in South Kivu City at Serious Risk
~ The EU’s new AI rulebook will affect businesses and consumers in the UK too
~ Some dogs can pick up hundreds of words – do they learn like children?
~ US climate obstruction used to be about profits. Trump’s scorched earth policy is something else
~ The truth about detoxes – by a liver specialist
~ Trump’s second term is proving different from his first. This time it’s imperial
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter