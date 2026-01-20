Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The EU’s new AI rulebook will affect businesses and consumers in the UK too

By Maria Lucia Passador, Assistant Professor, Department of Law, Bocconi University
For the UK after Brexit, it is tempting to imagine that regulation no longer comes from Brussels. Yet one of the most significant pieces of digital legislation anywhere in the world – the EU’s Artificial Intelligence Act – is now coming into force, and its effects will reach UK companies, regulators and citizens.

AI is already threaded through daily life: in how loans are priced, how job applications are sifted, how fraud is detected, how medical services are triaged, and how online content…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Five Year Sentence for Speaking Out Against War on Ukraine
~ DR Congo: Civilians in South Kivu City at Serious Risk
~ Some dogs can pick up hundreds of words – do they learn like children?
~ US climate obstruction used to be about profits. Trump’s scorched earth policy is something else
~ The truth about detoxes – by a liver specialist
~ Trump’s second term is proving different from his first. This time it’s imperial
~ 19th-century plan for a slaving empire based in US deep south and Caribbean resonates with Trump’s foreign policy today
~ Why everyone should be a student of American studies
~ Why Trump is attacking the UK over Chagos Islands – and what it tells us about Britain’s place in the world
~ Come Down to a Lower Place – a Lovecraftian Korean tale about the oppression of female workers and their bodies
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter