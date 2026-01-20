Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The truth about detoxes – by a liver specialist

By Trish Lalor, Professor in Experimental Hepatology, University of Birmingham
Every January, the same wave of “detox” promises rolls in. Juice cleanses, detox teas, charcoal capsules and liver “resets” all sell a familiar story: you overdid it over Christmas, your body is full of toxins, and you need a product to flush them out.

Here is the inconvenient truth. Your body already has a detox system. It is called your liver, supported by your kidneys and gut, and it has been doing this job your entire life.

I am a liver researcher. I study how this organ works, how it gets damaged…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
