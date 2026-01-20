Tolerance.ca
UNRWA headquarters bulldozed in East Jerusalem

The reported demolition underway early Tuesday of the headquarters of UN agency UNRWA by Israeli forces in occupied East Jerusalem - apparently “under the watch of lawmakers and a member of the Government” - has prompted swift condemnation from the global body. 


© United Nations -
