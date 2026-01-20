Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Uganda’s President Museveni Declared Winner in Elections Amid Repression

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image President Yowerei Museveni speaks during a news conference in Entebbe, Uganda, July 26, 2022.  © 2022 Hajarah Nalwadda/AP Photo Uganda’s electoral commission has declared President Yoweri Museveni as the winner of the January 15 elections, securing his seventh term in office with 71 percent of the vote. The weeks leading up to the elections were marred by rights abuses. Security officers reportedly beat and arrested hundreds of people during opposition rallies, indiscriminately fired teargas, and kicked and slapped journalists trying to cover the events. On…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
