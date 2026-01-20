Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What triumphalist narratives about Brazil’s high court and Bolsonaro imprisonment leave out

By Tassiana Moura de Oliveira, Visiting Assistant Professor of Political Science, University at Albany, State University of New York
On Jan. 15, 2026, Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered that incarcerated ex-President Jair Bolsonaro be given a significant upgrade in his prison accomodations.

Perhaps not a headline-grabbing development abroad, the news was nonetheless the latest high-profile interaction between Moraes and Bolsonaro – two titans of modern Brazilian politics whose sparring has, in many ways, served as a proxy for the broader…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
