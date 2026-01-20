Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iran’s universities have long been a battleground, where protests happen and students fight for the future

By Pardis Mahdavi, Professor of Anthropology, University of La Verne; University of California, Berkeley
Iranian universities have long been places of reform and political imagination – as well as targets of censorship and repression.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UNRWA headquarters bulldozed in East Jerusalem
~ Uganda’s President Museveni Declared Winner in Elections Amid Repression
~ View from The Hill: defiant Nationals break with Liberals over hate bill, putting strain on Coalition
~ Greenland: Staying with the Polar Inuit. How a secret military base helped trigger the silent collapse of an Arctic world
~ American border crackdown forces Venezuelan migrants on a perilous journey back south
~ What triumphalist narratives about Brazil’s high court and Bolsonaro imprisonment leave out
~ What a bear attack in a remote valley in Nepal tells us about the problem of aging rural communities
~ Opera is not dying – but it needs a second act for the streaming era
~ What ‘hope’ has represented in Christian history – and what it might mean now
~ Some hard-earned lessons from Detroit on how to protect the safety net for community partners in research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter