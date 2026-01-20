Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Third World’s Stephen ‘Cat’ Coore, a Jamaican who straddled musical genres, dies at 69

By Emma Lewis
Coore expanded the language of reggae, weaving roots with jazz, soul, funk, classical discipline and global sounds, while never losing Jamaica’s heartbeat. His guitar [...] spoke stories, unity, love and consciousness.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
