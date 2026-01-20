Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Valentino shaped the runway – and the red carpet – for 60 years

By Jye Marshall, Lecturer, Fashion Design, School of Design and Architecture, Swinburne University of Technology
Valentino, who died on Monday at 93, leaves a lasting legacy full of celebrities, glamour and, in his words, knowing what women want: “to be beautiful”.

The Italian fashion powerhouse has secured his dream of making a lasting impact, outliving Karl Lagerfeld and Yves Saint Laurent.

Valentino was known for his unique blend between…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Bull sharks are spending longer in Sydney Harbour and other summer grounds. Here’s how you can stay safe
~ It may not be perfect, but history shows Australia cannot turn its back on the UN
~ To sustain prosperity as its population shrinks, China will have to invest big at home
~ USA: One year into President Trump’s return to office, authoritarian practices are eroding human rights
~ Should Australia join Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’? Here are 5 key points to consider
~ Deep sea mining is the next geopolitical frontline – and the Pacific is in the crosshairs
~ 4 shark bites in 48 hours: how what we do on land may shape shark behaviour
~ Mozambique: Police Linked to Killings of Artisanal Miners
~ The way Earth’s surface moves has a bigger impact on shifting the climate than we knew
~ Sexualised deepfakes on X are a sign of things to come. NZ law is already way behind
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter