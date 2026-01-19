Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Deep sea mining is the next geopolitical frontline – and the Pacific is in the crosshairs

By Viliame Kasanawaqa, Doctoral Researcher, Macmillan Brown Centre for Pacific Studies, University of Canterbury
When the United States recently escalated its confrontation with Venezuela – carrying out strikes in Caracas and capturing President Nicolás Maduro – the moves were framed as political intervention.

But the raid also reflected a deeper contest over oil and critical mineral supply chains.

For Washington, controlling energy and strategic materials is now inseparable from power projection. That…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
