Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

4 shark bites in 48 hours: how what we do on land may shape shark behaviour

By Shokoofeh Shamsi, Professor in Veterinary Parasitology, Charles Sturt University
Recent shark attacks may be linked less to shark behaviour – and more to the pollutants, pesticides and parasites humans send into the ocean.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Deep sea mining is the next geopolitical frontline – and the Pacific is in the crosshairs
~ Mozambique: Police Linked to Killings of Artisanal Miners
~ The way Earth’s surface moves has a bigger impact on shifting the climate than we knew
~ Sexualised deepfakes on X are a sign of things to come. NZ law is already way behind
~ Sudan: Atrocities ‘repeated town by town’, ICC prosecutor tells UN Security Council
~ ‘Alarming’ increase in use of death penalty last year, despite global trend towards abolition
~ Trump’s Greenland ambitions could wreck 20th-century alliances that helped build the modern world order
~ Why do people support or oppose bike lanes? Our research sheds light on public opinion
~ Indian townships are rebuilding after landslides – but not everyone will benefit
~ The next generation of driverless cars will have to think about what’s on the road, not just see it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter