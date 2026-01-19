The way Earth’s surface moves has a bigger impact on shifting the climate than we knew
By Ben Mather, ARC Early Career Industry Fellow, School of Geography, Earth and Atmospheric Sciences, The University of Melbourne
Adriana Dutkiewicz, ARC Future Fellow, Sedimentology, University of Sydney
Dietmar Müller, Professor of Geophysics, University of Sydney
Sabin Zahirovic, ARC DECRA Fellow, School of Geosciences, University of Sydney
Our planet has experienced dramatic climate shifts throughout its history, oscillating between freezing “icehouse” periods and warm “greenhouse” states.
Scientists have long linked these climate changes to fluctuations in atmospheric carbon dioxide. However, new research reveals the source of this carbon – and the driving forces behind it – are far more complex than previously thought.
In fact, the way tectonic plates move about Earth’s surface plays a major, previously underappreciated role in climate. Carbon doesn’t just emerge where tectonic plates meet. The places where…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, January 19, 2026