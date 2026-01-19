Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sexualised deepfakes on X are a sign of things to come. NZ law is already way behind

By Cassandra Mudgway, Senior Lecturer in Law, University of Canterbury
Andrew Lensen, Senior Lecturer in Artificial Intelligence, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Elon Musk finally responded last week to widespread outrage about his social media platform X letting users create sexualised deepfakes with Grok, the platform’s artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot.

Musk has now assured the United Kingdom government he will block Grok from making deepfakes in order to comply with the law. But…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
