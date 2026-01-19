Why do people support or oppose bike lanes? Our research sheds light on public opinion
By Wouter Poortinga, Professor of Environmental Psychology, Cardiff University
Dimitrios Xenias, Research Affiliate of the Sustainable Places Research Institute, Cardiff University
Dimitris Potoglou, Professor of Transport and Applied Choice Analysis, Cardiff University
Cities across the UK are investing in new cycle lanes and traffic restrictions to cut congestion, improve air quality and promote active travel for better health. Yet, if recent debates are anything to go by, you might think such measures were deeply unpopular.
The introduction of protected cycle lanes and low traffic neighbourhoods (LTNs) often sparks vocal opposition from local groups, who call for schemes…
