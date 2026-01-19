Indian townships are rebuilding after landslides – but not everyone will benefit
By Ipshita Basu, Associate professor (Reader) in Global Development and Politics, University of Westminster
Sudheesh R.C., Assistant Professor of Social Sciences, National Law School of India University
In the early hours of July 30 2024, a landslide in the Wayanad district of Kerala state, India, killed 400 people. The Punjirimattom, Mundakkai, Vellarimala and Chooralmala villages in the Western Ghats mountain range turned into a dystopian rubble of uprooted trees and debris.
A coalition of scientists that quantifies the links between climate change and extreme weather, known as World Weather Attribution, highlighted that human-induced climate change caused 10%…
