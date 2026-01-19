Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Developmental language disorder can have life-long effects – and it’s easily missed in multilingual children

By Teresa Garrido-Tamayo, Visiting Researcher in Speech and Language Sciences, Newcastle University
Carolyn Letts, Senior Lecturer in the School of Education, Communication and Language Sciences, Newcastle University
Laurence White, Reader in Speech Science, Newcastle University
Six-year-old Antoni, born in the UK to Polish parents, speaks only a few English words in class and often looks confused when the teacher gives instructions. He could simply be adjusting to English – or the problem could be developmental language disorder (DLD), a condition that severely impairs a child’s ability to learn, use and understand spoken language.

Such challenges are increasingly common for parents and teachers. In England, for example, around 21% of schoolchildren are growing up with


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
