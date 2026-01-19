Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How George Orwell’s Nineteen Eighty-Four predicted the global power shifts happening now

By Emrah Atasoy, Associate Fellow of English and Comparative Literary Studies & Honorary Research Fellow of IAS, the University of Warwick and Upcoming IASH Postdoctoral Research Fellow, the University of Edinburgh, University of Warwick
Jeffrey Wasserstrom, Professor of Chinese and World History, University of California, Irvine
Orwell is feted for the farsightedness of his geopolitical vision as long ago as the 1940s. But a lot of writers were thinking along similar lines.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
