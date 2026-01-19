Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How to involve men and boys in tackling misogyny? Start by treating them not just as perpetrators

By Ellie Buxton, Doctoral researcher in Social Policy , Loughborough University
Almost half (45%) of teachers across primary and secondary schools in the UK describe misogynistic attitudes and behaviour among boys as being a problem, according to a YouGov survey in 2025. Additionally, 54% of secondary school teachers indicate that boys very or fairly often openly express misogynistic attitudes or behaviour in school.

This gives a sense of why the government is calling for a “whole of society” approach in its strategyThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
