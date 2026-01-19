Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The flu is everywhere. So why aren’t Canadians getting vaccinated for viral illnesses?

By Andrea DeKeseredy, PhD student, Sociology, University of Alberta
Amy Kaler, Professor of Sociology, University of Alberta
Michelle Maroto, Professor of Sociology, University of Alberta
Despite overwhelming research showing that flu vaccines keep people out of hospital, fewer Canadians are getting vaccinated. Trust isn’t the only factor keeping people from getting the jab.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
