Cuba: One year after selective releases, we demand the immediate release of people detained for political reasons

By Amnesty International
After a year of opaque selective releases in Cuba, Amnesty International said: “The Cuban authorities have an obligation to guarantee the full and unconditional freedom of all prisoners of conscience. Sayli Navarro Álvarez, Félix Navarro, Loreto Hernández García, Donaida Pérez Paseiro, Roberto Pérez Fonseca, Maykel Castillo Pérez (Maykel ‘Osorbo’), and Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara must not […] The post Cuba: One year after selective releases, we demand the immediate release of people detained for political reasons appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
