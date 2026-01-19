Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iran’s crackdown: why security forces are shooting demonstrators straight in the eye

By Firouzeh Nahavandi, Professeure émérite, Université Libre de Bruxelles (ULB)
Iranian police deliberately fire at the protestors’ eyes. A deeply rooted act of repression that is older than the Islamic Republic itself.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Cuba: One year after selective releases, we demand the immediate release of people detained for political reasons
~ Carney’s China trip is another indication that Canada’s energy sector is its gateway to Asia
~ Why we need to talk about the root causes of food insecurity
~ Organized labour continues to make gains in Canada’s most anti-union province
~ The yellow-legged hornet eradication is on track – but the next few months are crucial
~ Uncanny, curious and awesome: an expert in psychology breaks down what we feel in the face of Ron Mueck’s sculptures
~ I think I’m grinding or clenching my teeth. Why? And can anything help?
~ Thinking of a tutor for your child? 5 things to consider first
~ Would you use AI to break writer’s block? We asked 5 experts
~ Research reveals a surprising line of defence against cyber attacks: accountants
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter