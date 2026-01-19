Why we need to talk about the root causes of food insecurity
By Jennifer Black, Associate Professor of Food, Nutrition and Health, University of British Columbia
Amanda White, Canada Research Chair in Sustainability, Ecological Justice and Climate Action in Creative Practices (Tier II), Emily Carr University
Elaine Power, Professor of Health Studies, Queen's University, Ontario
Dominant nutrition wellness narratives wrongly focus on individual behaviour and personal responsibility, which obscures the structural causes of hunger and delays policy changes.
© The Conversation
- Monday, January 19, 2026