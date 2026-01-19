Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Would you use AI to break writer’s block? We asked 5 experts

By Nicola Redhouse, Lecturer, Publishing and Editing, The University of Melbourne
Ariella Van Luyn, Senior Lecturer in Creative Writing, University of New England
Christopher Rees, PhD, Creative Writing, University of New England
Sally Breen, Associate Professor in Creative Writing, Griffith University
Seth Robinson, Lecturer, Professional Communications, Public Humanities & Creative Writing, The University of Melbourne
A publishing giant believes AI can help break writers’ block. We asked 5 creative writing experts if they’d use it that way – and the range of results surprised us.The Conversation


