Would you use AI to break writer’s block? We asked 5 experts
By Nicola Redhouse, Lecturer, Publishing and Editing, The University of Melbourne
Ariella Van Luyn, Senior Lecturer in Creative Writing, University of New England
Christopher Rees, PhD, Creative Writing, University of New England
Sally Breen, Associate Professor in Creative Writing, Griffith University
Seth Robinson, Lecturer, Professional Communications, Public Humanities & Creative Writing, The University of Melbourne
A publishing giant believes AI can help break writers’ block. We asked 5 creative writing experts if they’d use it that way – and the range of results surprised us.
© The Conversation
- Monday, January 19, 2026