Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lead, arsenic and other toxic metals abound in tattoo inks sold in Australia – new study

By William Alexander Donald, Professor of Chemistry, UNSW Sydney
Jake P. Violi, Postdoctoral Fellow, School of Chemistry, UNSW Sydney
In recent decades, millions of Australians have embraced body art – an estimated 30% of adults have a tattoo. Over a third of those with tattoos have five or more pieces.

Trend reporting from industry and lifestyle sources suggests designs are becoming increasingly large, colourful and complex. Although tattoos have become more common, less attention has been paid to what’s…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
