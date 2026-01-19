Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Chavismo has adapted before – but can Venezuela’s leftist ideology become US friendly and survive?

By Paul Webster Hare, Master Lecturer and Interim Director of Latin American Studies, Boston University
The ideology named after former Venezuelan leader Hugo Chávez became more authoritarian under Nicolás Maduro. Can the country’s new leader steer it back toward democracy?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
