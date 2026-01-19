Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

An ultrathin coating for electronics looked like a miracle insulator − but a hidden leak fooled researchers for over a decade

By Mahesh Nepal, Ph.D. Student in Electrical Engineering, Binghamton University, State University of New York
A new study investigated the source of a leak in a ‘miracle measurement’ from 2010 – and engineers found a potential solution.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
