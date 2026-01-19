When science discourages correction: How publishers profit from mistakes
By Douglas Sheil, Professor, Faculty of Environmental Sciences and Natural Resource Management, Wageningen University
Erik Meijaard, Honorary Professor of Conservation, University of Kent
Flawed scientific articles don’t just clutter journals — they misguide policies, waste taxpayer funds, and endanger lives. Errors in top-tier research persist due to a broken correction system. Consider our own recent experiences.
In March 2025, Communications Earth & Environment published a paper claiming oil palm certification reduces yields and drives land expansion. But the study misread satellite data – interpreting temporary declines during replanting as a loss of production area. When corrected,…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, January 18, 2026