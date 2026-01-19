Tolerance.ca
Citizen scientists are spotting more and more rare frogs on private land

By Jodi Rowley, Curator, Amphibian & Reptile Conservation Biology, Australian Museum, UNSW Sydney
Grace Gillard, Technical Officer, Herpetology Collection Division, Australian Museum
Almost two-thirds of Australia is privately owned. But most of our scientific understanding of how threatened species are faring comes from research done on public lands. Traditional biodiversity surveys by professional scientists are time and resource intensive and navigating access to private lands can be tricky.

This means there’s a huge gap in our knowledge amid worsening biodiversity loss. That’s where citizen…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
