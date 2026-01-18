Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sri Lanka: Proposed Counterterrorism Law Risks More Abuses

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A police anti-riot unit in Colombo, Sri Lanka, January 30, 2024. © 2024 Thilina Kaluthotage/NurPhoto via AP Photo (Bangkok) – The Sri Lanka government’s proposed counterterrorism legislation includes numerous provisions similar to the current abusive law and risks facilitating the same kind of repression, Human Rights Watch said today. The bill does not meet benchmarks set out by the United Nations counterterrorism expert or comply with human rights obligations and commitments that Sri Lanka made to the European Union to benefit from trade arrangements under…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Bhutan’s Political Prisoners Suffer Illness and Death in Dire Conditions
~ Social lives of whales and dolphins shape the spread of infectious diseases
~ Trump is threatening more tariffs over access to critical minerals – will NZ be targeted?
~ 3 Australian poets explore sites of memory and history – with a degree of play
~ Tracing the long history of Aboriginal-Chinese people in Australia, through archives and art
~ Your Say: week beginning January 19
~ Blue Monday isn’t real, but sadness is – and it plays a vital role in children’s development
~ One Nation surges above Coalition in Newspoll as Labor still well ahead, in contrast with other polls
~ Congress’ power has been diminishing for years, leaving Trump to act with impunity
~ What makes people more likely to give to charity after a disaster: new research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter