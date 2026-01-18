Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tracing the long history of Aboriginal-Chinese people in Australia, through archives and art

By Alex Burchmore, Senior Lecturer, Art History and Curatorial Studies, Australian National University
Our Story: Aboriginal Chinese People at the National Museum of Australia brings together contemporary art, personal reflections and archival photographsThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Social lives of whales and dolphins shape the spread of infectious diseases
~ Trump is threatening more tariffs over access to critical minerals – will NZ be targeted?
~ 3 Australian poets explore sites of memory and history – with a degree of play
~ Your Say: week beginning January 19
~ Blue Monday isn’t real, but sadness is – and it plays a vital role in children’s development
~ One Nation surges above Coalition in Newspoll as Labor still well ahead, in contrast with other polls
~ Congress’ power has been diminishing for years, leaving Trump to act with impunity
~ What makes people more likely to give to charity after a disaster: new research
~ Crime against wildlife is surging in Australia. These 4 reforms can help tackle it
~ Like Jane Eyre, I’ve been seen as unconventional and abnormal. I’m autistic – is she too?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter