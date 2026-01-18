Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

One Nation surges above Coalition in Newspoll as Labor still well ahead, in contrast with other polls

By Adrian Beaumont, Election Analyst (Psephologist) at The Conversation; and Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
The aftermath of the Bondi terror attacks has brought about a shift in polling for the Albanese government, which has been riding high since its thumping win in the 2025 federal election.

In the latest polls, Labor leads in Newspoll by 55–45 but only by 52–48 in Resolve. In Newspoll, Labor has 32% of the primary vote, One Nation 22% and the Coalition just 21%, but Resolve has the Coalition ten points ahead of One Nation.

A national Newspoll,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Your Say: week beginning January 19
~ Blue Monday isn’t real, but sadness is – and it plays a vital role in children’s development
~ Congress’ power has been diminishing for years, leaving Trump to act with impunity
~ What makes people more likely to give to charity after a disaster: new research
~ Crime against wildlife is surging in Australia. These 4 reforms can help tackle it
~ Like Jane Eyre, I’ve been seen as unconventional and abnormal. I’m autistic – is she too?
~ When can my kids start going for a run with me?
~ Chronic pelvic pain and endometriosis affect thousands in NZ – a new study reveals the staggering cost
~ Trump has threatened European countries with higher tariffs if he doesn’t get Greenland. Will it work?
~ What Iran’s latest protests tell us about power, memory and resistance
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter