Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Congress’ power has been diminishing for years, leaving Trump to act with impunity

By Samuel Garrett, Research Associate, United States Studies Centre, University of Sydney
Trump has spent the first year of his second term pushing the limits of presidential power. He’s the latest in a long line of leaders who try to bypass Congress.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Your Say: week beginning January 19
~ Blue Monday isn’t real, but sadness is – and it plays a vital role in children’s development
~ One Nation surges above Coalition in Newspoll as Labor still well ahead, in contrast with other polls
~ What makes people more likely to give to charity after a disaster: new research
~ Crime against wildlife is surging in Australia. These 4 reforms can help tackle it
~ Like Jane Eyre, I’ve been seen as unconventional and abnormal. I’m autistic – is she too?
~ When can my kids start going for a run with me?
~ Chronic pelvic pain and endometriosis affect thousands in NZ – a new study reveals the staggering cost
~ Trump has threatened European countries with higher tariffs if he doesn’t get Greenland. Will it work?
~ What Iran’s latest protests tell us about power, memory and resistance
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter