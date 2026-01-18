Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Crime against wildlife is surging in Australia. These 4 reforms can help tackle it

By Isabelle Onley, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, School of Biological Sciences, Adelaide University
Katie Smith, Research Program Manger, Wildlife Crime Research Hub, Adelaide University
Kellie Toole, Lecturer in Law, Adelaide University
Phill Cassey, Director of the Wildlife Crime Research Hub, Australian Research Council Industry Laureate Fellow, Adelaide University
Around the world, wildlife and environmental crime is surging. It is estimated to be the fourth largest organised transnational crime sector, and to be growing at a rate two to three times faster than the global economy.

This kind of crime can take many forms, from the trafficking and trade of native species to the unlawful removal and clearance of habitat and species, lethal control such as poisoning of native animals, and illegal fishing.…The Conversation


© The Conversation
