Human Rights Observatory

Like Jane Eyre, I’ve been seen as unconventional and abnormal. I’m autistic – is she too?

By Chloe Riley, Doctoral Candidate, Creative Writing, Australian National University
Re-reading Jane Eyre after my diagnoses of autism and ADHD, her journey resembles the struggles of autistic women who learn to mask. I’m not the first one to see it.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
