Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

When can my kids start going for a run with me?

By Hunter Bennett, Lecturer in Exercise Science, Adelaide University
Running with your kids can be a great way to spend time together and build some healthy habits. But when is the right age is to start?

Unfortunately, it’s not as simple as just choosing a number. But here are some principles to help you both decide when they can start.

What do the physical activity guidelines say?


The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends kids aged five to 17 do at least 60 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous exercise every day.

This should mainly…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Your Say: week beginning January 19
~ Blue Monday isn’t real, but sadness is – and it plays a vital role in children’s development
~ One Nation surges above Coalition in Newspoll as Labor still well ahead, in contrast with other polls
~ Congress’ power has been diminishing for years, leaving Trump to act with impunity
~ What makes people more likely to give to charity after a disaster: new research
~ Crime against wildlife is surging in Australia. These 4 reforms can help tackle it
~ Like Jane Eyre, I’ve been seen as unconventional and abnormal. I’m autistic – is she too?
~ Chronic pelvic pain and endometriosis affect thousands in NZ – a new study reveals the staggering cost
~ Trump has threatened European countries with higher tariffs if he doesn’t get Greenland. Will it work?
~ What Iran’s latest protests tell us about power, memory and resistance
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter