Chronic pelvic pain and endometriosis affect thousands in NZ – a new study reveals the staggering cost
By Jordan Tewhaiti-Smith, Research Fellow in Gynaecology, Medical Research Institute of New Zealand
Mike Armour, Associate Professor at NICM Health Research Institute, Western Sydney University
For the first time, research has put a dollar figure on the medical and economic toll of these relatively common conditions in New Zealand.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, January 18, 2026