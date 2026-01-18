Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What Iran’s latest protests tell us about power, memory and resistance

By Shirin Khayambashi, Assistant Professor, Sociology, Toronto Metropolitan University
While Iran’s current protest movement was sparked by economic collapse, its momentum has revealed ideological disagreements within the dynamics of diaspora politics.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
