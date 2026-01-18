Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Eating insects: A sustainable solution or an overhyped idea?

By Nina Klioueva, Université de Montréal
Maude Perreault, Assistant professor, Université de Montréal
Insects are an appealing food source because they are rich in protein and require few resources. While a possible future solution, they also have risks and limitations.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
