Africa’s human rights institutions are electing leaders. Why this matters

By Chidi Anselm Odinkalu, Professor of Practice, International Human Rights Law, Tufts University
Member states of the African Union (AU) will hold their most consequential election of the year in February 2026, to fill ten vacancies in continental human rights institutions.

They will elect three experts to the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights and seven to the African Committee of Experts on the Rights and Welfare of the Child.

These individuals will serve on the committee for five years and on the commission for six, alongside 23 peers with…The Conversation


