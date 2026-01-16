Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Taking paracetamol in pregnancy doesn’t increase your baby’s risk of autism or ADHD – new review

By Anya Arthurs, Research Fellow in Cell and Molecular Biology, College of Medicine and Public Health, Flinders University
Paracetamol can safely treat fever and pain at any stage of pregnancy. And it’s important, as leaving fever untreated can be dangerous for the mother and baby.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
