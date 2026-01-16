Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

As Marmite Morrissey returns, let’s talk about the actual music

By Glenn Fosbraey, Associate Dean of Humanities and Social Sciences, University of Winchester
When news broke of a new Morrissey single and album last week (both titled Make-Up is a Lie), one thing was assured: it was going to get people talking.

Perhaps the most “Marmite” artist of all time, it’s hard to find an artist who divides opinion as much as Morrissey. To some, he is so beloved that going to one of his concerts is a religious experience. To others,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ YouTube may have surpassed the BBC in viewer share, but that’s not the whole picture – a media expert explains
~ Mandatory digital ID cards abandoned: where did the government go wrong?
~ Why the home secretary can’t fire a police chief who has done wrong – it’s key to the integrity of British policing
~ Fast fashion: why changes in return policies don’t do enough to address environmental damage
~ Why do some people get ‘hangry’ more quickly than others?
~ Netflix’s killer new Agatha Christie mystery – what to watch and see this week
~ China is becoming more sexually liberal – if you are a man
~ Raccoons break into liquor stores, scale skyscrapers and pick locks – studying their clever brains can clarify human intelligence, too
~ New variant of the flu virus is driving surge of cases across the US and Canada
~ International aid groups are dealing with the pain of slashed USAID funding by cutting staff, localizing and coordinating better
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter