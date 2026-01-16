Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why the home secretary can’t fire a police chief who has done wrong – it’s key to the integrity of British policing

By John Fox, Senior Lecturer in Police Studies, University of Portsmouth
Craig Guildford, the chief constable of one of Britain’s largest police forces, West Midlands Police, will retire, after coming under pressure over a controversial decision by the police to ban visiting supporters of the Israeli football team Maccabi Tel Aviv from attending a match against Aston Villa.

Things escalated after it was revealed that the police used incorrect evidence that was hallucinated by AI in a report that led…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ As Marmite Morrissey returns, let’s talk about the actual music
~ YouTube may have surpassed the BBC in viewer share, but that’s not the whole picture – a media expert explains
~ Mandatory digital ID cards abandoned: where did the government go wrong?
~ Fast fashion: why changes in return policies don’t do enough to address environmental damage
~ Why do some people get ‘hangry’ more quickly than others?
~ Netflix’s killer new Agatha Christie mystery – what to watch and see this week
~ China is becoming more sexually liberal – if you are a man
~ Raccoons break into liquor stores, scale skyscrapers and pick locks – studying their clever brains can clarify human intelligence, too
~ New variant of the flu virus is driving surge of cases across the US and Canada
~ International aid groups are dealing with the pain of slashed USAID funding by cutting staff, localizing and coordinating better
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter